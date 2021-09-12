NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte goes to 2-0 with 38-10 win over Gardner-Webb

Charlotte 49ers new football logo
Charlotte 49ers new football logo(WBTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chris Reynolds scored two touchdowns and became Charlotte’s career passing leader in a 38-10 victory over Gardner-Webb.

Reynolds was 10-of-17 passing for just 103 yards and two interceptions but he still finished the night with 5,469 career passing yards, eclipsing Matt Johnson, who finished his career with 5,405.

Charlotte did most of its damage on the ground with 306 yards and rushing touchdowns by four 49ers.

The 49ers are 2-0 to start a season for the first time since 2015.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

