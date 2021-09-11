NC DHHS Flu
Union Co. deputies charge man with attempted murder

Joseph Nathaniel Torres
Joseph Nathaniel Torres(Union County Sheriff's Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - A Union County man is facing attempted murder charges after an incident in an Indian Trail neighborhood.

Deputies responded to an armed subject call in the Hemby Acres neighborhood of Indian Trail around 10:44 a.m. Friday. The caller reported a man running down the street shooting at a vehicle in the 8000 block of Teakwood Drive.

Upon arrival, deputies located and identified the male responsible for the shooting as 24-year-old Joseph Nathaniel Torres, a resident of a Teakwood Drive home. According to Torres, a male acquaintance arrived at his home a few minutes earlier to collect money that Torres reportedly owed him. Torres ran inside his home and retrieved a .22 rifle and began firing at his acquaintance as the male began to drive away.

The victim drove to the end of the dead end street and turned around, driving past Torres. Torres continued shooting as the victim drove away from the area, according to deputies.

Sheriff’s detectives and crime scene investigators responded and conducted several interviews and processed the scene. More than 20 spent shell casings were collected from the scene. Detectives also discovered an indoor marijuana grow operation inside the home. Narcotics detectives responded to assist with dismantling the grow operation.

Detectives eventually located the male victim outside of Union County. The victim reported that he was not struck by gunfire but his vehicle was hit numerous times.

After concluding the crime scene investigation and after speaking with Torres, detectives charged Torres with attempted murder, manufacturing marijuana, possession with intent to sale and deliver marijuana and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. He remains in the Union County Jail.

