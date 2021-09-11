NC DHHS Flu
SC lawmakers, leaders reflect on 20th anniversary of 9/11

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several South Carolina lawmakers and state leaders reflected on the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, early Saturday morning as the nation paused to commemorate the 20th anniversary of those events.

“The pain and horror of 9/11 still resounds in our memories,” South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted. “But so does the bravery and heroism of the first responders who answered the call that Tuesday morning. America endures because we remember and today, we remember our heroes and we must never forget.”

Sen. Tim Scott also tweeted Saturday, saying the pain of those attacks “remains heavy in our hearts.”

“But as we grieve that loss, we also remember the brave men and women who ran into danger to save others,” he said. “To our first responders both then & now, we are forever grateful.”

His fellow senator, Lindsey Graham, also shared his thoughts in a video message.

“I remember how I felt the day we were attacked. I can tell you almost every minute of that day. There was a sense of not being prepared that was unnerving. I tried - from them to now - to never be that unprepared again,” he said.

Congressman Tom Rice provided a statement asking Americans to “commemorate the courage & bravery of the everyday heroes and of those who ran into harm’s way without hesitation to rescue their fellow Americans.” Fellow representatives Ralph Norman and Jim Clyburn also reflected on Twitter early Saturday.

