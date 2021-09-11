NC DHHS Flu
Hurricane Larry dissipates in the North Atlantic, yet more tropical activity is likely this week

Tropical weather outlook
By Jason Myers
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Larry became post-tropical Saturday morning, yet continues to have strong winds of 70 mph, and is creating large swells for Canada and Greenland. In fact, Tropical-storm-force winds extend out over 300 miles from the center of circulation.

There are two systems likely to become tropical depressions by the end of the weekend or early this week. One system around the Yucatan Peninsula is likely to become tropical, and move toward Texas and Louisiana by the early to mid-part of this week. This system could become Tropical Storm Nicholas.

There is another weather disturbance moving further away from Africa, that may also become a tropical depression over the Central Atlantic in the coming days.

A high risk for rip currents continues for Carolina beaches, so use caution if you are headed out in the water.

We are still in the average peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, and the season runs through November 30th.

