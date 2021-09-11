NC DHHS Flu
Hurricane Larry churns in the Atlantic, with more tropical activity possible

There are two systems we are watching, that may take on more tropical characteristics into next week.
By Jason Myers
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Depression Mindy has dissipated in the Atlantic, yet Hurricane Larry continues to bring impacts to Newfoundland, Canada for early Saturday, and will head toward Greenland by early Sunday.

Larry may have winds around 70 mph by the time it reaches Greenland!

There are two systems we are watching, that may take on more tropical characteristics into next week: one that will move off the continent of Africa, and another system around the Yucatan Peninsula.

A high risk for rip currents continues for Carolina beaches, so use caution if you are headed out in the water.

Today is the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, and the season runs through November 30th.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

