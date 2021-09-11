Huntersville firefighter and wife hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are asking for prayers and support as a Huntersville firefighter and his wife are in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

Veteran firefighter Jeff Hager and his wife Amee tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 23. They were both admitted to the hospital on Aug. 28.

On Sept. 3, officials say their conditions worsened, and their progress has been very slow.

Officials say Jeff and Amee have four children, ages 14, 13, 7 and 6. The children are currently being cared for by family members.

Jeff has been a member of the Charlotte Fire Department since 1997 and a member of the Huntersville Fire Department since 2013.

“As fellow firefighters, we know that if we were in need of help, Jeff would be there to help and often the first to step up. Right now Jeff, Amee and their children desperately need our help,” a Facebook post from Huntersville Fire Department read.

We’re needing some prayers & support for one of our members and his family. A dedicated, beloved member, and a very... Posted by Huntersville Fire Department on Friday, September 10, 2021

A GoFundMe has been set up. Officials say the purpose of the fundraiser is to provide financial aid to help with groceries, clothing and any other expenses associated with their children’s immediate needs.

