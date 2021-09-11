NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Hotter temperatures ahead, with rain chances late next week

First Alert Weather: Sunday will be a nice end to the weekend, with a mild morning and warm afternoon
By Jason Myers
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunday will start off around 60 degrees in the morning, with afternoon high temperatures warming into the upper 80s, as mostly sunny skies continue. Temperatures get back around 90 degrees Monday through Wednesday, with isolated rain and storms possible late next week.

  • Mostly sunny Sunday, with afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s.
  • Lower 90s develop Monday through Wednesday.
  • Isolated rain and storms are possible Thursday into next weekend.
Panthers forecast
Panthers forecast(First Alert Weather)

Sunday will be a nice end to the weekend, with a mild morning and warm afternoon. Sunday afternoon high temperatures will be around 88 degrees, under mostly sunny skies. The mountains can expect Sunday afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s.

Hotter temperatures return for early next week, with afternoon highs around 90 degrees, under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Overall, dry weather looks to continue through Wednesday.

High temperature trend
High temperature trend(First Alert Weather)

You may need your umbrella at times late next week. Isolated to scattered rain and storms are possible Thursday into next weekend, with temperatures back in the 80s, along with muggy conditions.

We are tracking two weather disturbances that may develop into tropical systems in the coming days; one is around the Yucatan Peninsula, which could develop in the Gulf of Mexico, and have impacts for Texas and Louisiana. Another system is moving off Africa into the Atlantic. There are also hints of a weather disturbance developing near the Outer Banks by late next week. Either way, we will need to keep a close watch on the Atlantic, as we are still in the average peak of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Lanier
Second man charged after murder of 3-year-old Charlotte child
The man, 29-year-old Eric Howell, was killed in a Sunday night shooting in south Charlotte and...
CMPD decides not to charge anyone in Charlotte killing of former college basketball player
A man has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle after police say he hit a...
Man charged in death of 76-year-old woman hit by pickup truck in south Charlotte
Asiah Figueroa, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
CMPD say shooting that killed 3-year-old tied to others involving students
Police say Artansal Finell Phillips was the leader of a drug organization that has ties to...
Man jailed under $1M bond after 16 ounces of cocaine, 133 oxycodone pills seized in Cabarrus County

Latest News

Tropical weather outlook
Hurricane Larry dissipates in the North Atlantic, yet more tropical activity is likely this week
Today's forecast
Got weekend plans? If not - make some!
Got weekend plans? If not - make some!
Got weekend plans? If not - make some!
Mostly sunny and warm weekend, with hotter temperatures next week
Mostly sunny and warm weekend, with hotter temperatures next week