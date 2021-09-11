Hotter temperatures ahead, with rain chances late next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunday will start off around 60 degrees in the morning, with afternoon high temperatures warming into the upper 80s, as mostly sunny skies continue. Temperatures get back around 90 degrees Monday through Wednesday, with isolated rain and storms possible late next week.

Mostly sunny Sunday, with afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s.

Lower 90s develop Monday through Wednesday.

Isolated rain and storms are possible Thursday into next weekend.

Panthers forecast (First Alert Weather)

Sunday will be a nice end to the weekend, with a mild morning and warm afternoon. Sunday afternoon high temperatures will be around 88 degrees, under mostly sunny skies. The mountains can expect Sunday afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s.

Hotter temperatures return for early next week, with afternoon highs around 90 degrees, under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Overall, dry weather looks to continue through Wednesday.

High temperature trend (First Alert Weather)

You may need your umbrella at times late next week. Isolated to scattered rain and storms are possible Thursday into next weekend, with temperatures back in the 80s, along with muggy conditions.

We are tracking two weather disturbances that may develop into tropical systems in the coming days; one is around the Yucatan Peninsula, which could develop in the Gulf of Mexico, and have impacts for Texas and Louisiana. Another system is moving off Africa into the Atlantic. There are also hints of a weather disturbance developing near the Outer Banks by late next week. Either way, we will need to keep a close watch on the Atlantic, as we are still in the average peak of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.