Got weekend plans? If not - make some!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The weekend is looking good! Here’s what to expect.

Low humidity

Low rain chances

Temps in the 80s

Today is looking pretty nice. Highs will be in the mid-80s with plenty of sun. There’s zero chance for rain. Sunday looks a lot like today - except a few degrees warmer. Highs will reach the upper 80s.

Rainfall over the next seven days (First Alert Weather)

The week ahead is looking good too. Things can go either way this time of year. You can have quiet weather or spend a week tangling with a hurricane. The week ahead will be one of the nicer ones. Let’s enjoy it while it lasts. Rain chances will be low. It will be warm though. Highs will range in the low 90s. The humidity will stay in check for the first half of the week. It will start to creep up a bit for the second half of the week. The best chance for rain will be on Thursday - but it looks like the majority of that will remain to our east.

There are a few systems we’re monitoring in the tropics, but none pose an immediate threat to the US. Hurricane Larry is in the process of moving away from Greenland. It should finally dissipate in the near future. There’s another disturbance near the Yucatan Peninsula. It has an 80% chance of formation over the next five days. It is expected to stay close to the Texas/ Mexico coast. Then there’s another one just coming off the coast of Africa. It has a 70% chance of formation over the next five days.

Tropical weather outlook (First Alert Weather)

Even if it forms, it would be a while before it had any impact on the US.

Make it a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.