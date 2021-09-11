NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Got weekend plans? If not - make some!

First Alert Weather: Today is looking pretty nice
By Leigh Brock
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The weekend is looking good! Here’s what to expect.

  • Low humidity
  • Low rain chances
  • Temps in the 80s

Today is looking pretty nice. Highs will be in the mid-80s with plenty of sun. There’s zero chance for rain. Sunday looks a lot like today - except a few degrees warmer. Highs will reach the upper 80s.

Rainfall over the next seven days
Rainfall over the next seven days(First Alert Weather)

The week ahead is looking good too. Things can go either way this time of year. You can have quiet weather or spend a week tangling with a hurricane. The week ahead will be one of the nicer ones. Let’s enjoy it while it lasts. Rain chances will be low. It will be warm though. Highs will range in the low 90s. The humidity will stay in check for the first half of the week. It will start to creep up a bit for the second half of the week. The best chance for rain will be on Thursday - but it looks like the majority of that will remain to our east.

There are a few systems we’re monitoring in the tropics, but none pose an immediate threat to the US. Hurricane Larry is in the process of moving away from Greenland. It should finally dissipate in the near future. There’s another disturbance near the Yucatan Peninsula. It has an 80% chance of formation over the next five days. It is expected to stay close to the Texas/ Mexico coast. Then there’s another one just coming off the coast of Africa. It has a 70% chance of formation over the next five days.

Tropical weather outlook
Tropical weather outlook(First Alert Weather)

Even if it forms, it would be a while before it had any impact on the US.

Make it a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Qua’tonio Stephens
Man charged with accessory to murder of 3-year-old Charlotte child
The man, 29-year-old Eric Howell, was killed in a Sunday night shooting in south Charlotte and...
CMPD decides not to charge anyone in Charlotte killing of former college basketball player
A man has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle after police say he hit a...
Man charged in death of 76-year-old woman hit by pickup truck in south Charlotte
Asiah Figueroa, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
CMPD say shooting that killed 3-year-old tied to others involving students
Police say Artansal Finell Phillips was the leader of a drug organization that has ties to...
Man jailed under $1M bond after 16 ounces of cocaine, 133 oxycodone pills seized in Cabarrus County

Latest News

Got weekend plans? If not - make some!
Got weekend plans? If not - make some!
Mostly sunny and warm weekend, with hotter temperatures next week
Mostly sunny and warm weekend, with hotter temperatures next week
There are two systems we are watching, that may take on more tropical characteristics into next...
Hurricane Larry churns in the Atlantic, with more tropical activity possible
Nice stretch of weather ahead with sunshine, pleasant temperatures, comfortable humidity
Mostly sunny and warm weekend, with hotter temperatures next week