Gastonia Police: 16-year-old girl has not been seen since Aug. 8, may be in Virginia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a 16-year-old girl from Gastonia has not been seen in over a month and may be with a 21-year-old man in Virginia.

Detectives from the Gastonia Police Department are asking the public for help in locating 16-year-old Sherly Elizabeth Morales Caniz who was last known to live on Gum Street.

Friends reported that Caniz was last seen on Aug. 8 but that she has been in contact with her mother in Guatemala since that time.

Investigators believe that Caniz may be in the company of 21-year-old Ribaldo Lopez. Lopez may also go by the name of Lusvin Lopez Perez.

Detectives have reason to believe that Caniz and Lopez may be in the Alexandria, Virginia area.

Caniz is approximately 5-feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and dark hair. Police and family are concerned for Caniz’s welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sherly Elizabeth Morales Caniz is asked to call the detectives at 704-866-6939. Callers may remain anonymous.

