CMS adding extra security, implementing new restrictions for students at football games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is adding extra security and police presence at football games and implementing new restrictions for students at the game.

School district officials say all athletic directors and principals have been advised of the new changes.

No elementary or middle school student will be allowed to enter the stadium without a parent or guardian.

In addition, all students and children must sit in the bleachers or stands. They will not be allowed to walk around during game time except for going to the restroom or concession stand.

CMS officials are also placing additional security and police in the parking lot after the game.

Additionally, there will be increased police and campus security presence at the football games.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.