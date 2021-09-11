NC DHHS Flu
CMS adding extra security, implementing new restrictions for students at football games

School district officials say all athletic directors and principals have been advised of the new changes.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:59 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is adding extra security and police presence at football games and implementing new restrictions for students at the game.

No elementary or middle school student will be allowed to enter the stadium without a parent or guardian.

In addition, all students and children must sit in the bleachers or stands. They will not be allowed to walk around during game time except for going to the restroom or concession stand.

CMS officials are also placing additional security and police in the parking lot after the game.

Additionally, there will be increased police and campus security presence at the football games.

