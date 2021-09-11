Charlotte firefighter dies from COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Fire Department announced the death of one of their own from COVID-19.

Jeffery Hager died Sept. 10 after fighting the virus for “several weeks,” according to the press release sent out by the department.

Hager and his wife Amee tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 23. They were both admitted to the hospital on Aug. 28.

The couple has four children, ages 14, 13, 7 and 6, who are currently being cared for by family members.

Hager had been with CFD for 24 years, joining in 1997. He joined Huntersville Fire Department in 2013.

“We ask that you please keep family, friends and fire department members in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” wrote officials with CFD.

A GoFundMe has been set up. Officials say the purpose of the fundraiser is to provide financial aid to help with groceries, clothing and any other expenses associated with their children’s immediate needs.

