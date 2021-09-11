NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Charlotte firefighter dies from COVID-19

Jeffery Hager
Jeffery Hager(Charlotte Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Fire Department announced the death of one of their own from COVID-19.

Jeffery Hager died Sept. 10 after fighting the virus for “several weeks,” according to the press release sent out by the department.

Hager and his wife Amee tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 23. They were both admitted to the hospital on Aug. 28.

The couple has four children, ages 14, 13, 7 and 6, who are currently being cared for by family members.

Hager had been with CFD for 24 years, joining in 1997. He joined Huntersville Fire Department in 2013.

“We ask that you please keep family, friends and fire department members in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” wrote officials with CFD.

GoFundMe has been set up. Officials say the purpose of the fundraiser is to provide financial aid to help with groceries, clothing and any other expenses associated with their children’s immediate needs.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Lanier
Second man charged after murder of 3-year-old Charlotte child
The man, 29-year-old Eric Howell, was killed in a Sunday night shooting in south Charlotte and...
CMPD decides not to charge anyone in Charlotte killing of former college basketball player
A man has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle after police say he hit a...
Man charged in death of 76-year-old woman hit by pickup truck in south Charlotte
Asiah Figueroa, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
CMPD say shooting that killed 3-year-old tied to others involving students
Police say Artansal Finell Phillips was the leader of a drug organization that has ties to...
Man jailed under $1M bond after 16 ounces of cocaine, 133 oxycodone pills seized in Cabarrus County

Latest News

Timothy Wright, Justin Farmer
Arrests made three years after Stanly Co. man murdered
Joseph Nathaniel Torres
Union Co. deputies charge man with attempted murder
Steve Crump stops by WBTV News Saturday Morning to discuss reporting on 9/11
Steve Crump discusses reporting on 9/11 with WBTV News Saturday Morning team
SC lawmakers, leaders reflect on 20th anniversary of 9/11