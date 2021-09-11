NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Cabarrus County man wins lottery for third time in four years

Terry Splawn of Concord is no stranger to good luck. In fact, a Labor Day $100,000 win made Splawn a three-time winner of a big lottery prize.
Terry Splawn of Concord is no stranger to good luck. In fact, a Labor Day $100,000 win made...
Terry Splawn of Concord is no stranger to good luck. In fact, a Labor Day $100,000 win made Splawn a three-time winner of a big lottery prize.(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A man from Cabarrus County has just won the lottery for the third time in four years, something he calls “unbelievable”.

Terry Splawn of Concord is no stranger to good luck. In fact, a Labor Day $100,000 win made Splawn a three-time winner of a big lottery prize.

“It’s unbelievable,” he said. “It certainly is fun to win.”

Splawn’s good luck first struck back in April 2017 when he bought a Millionaire Bucks ticket from Sam’s Mini Stop on Old Charlotte Road in Concord and won $1 million.

Two years later, in March 2019, he bought a $150 Million Cash Explosion scratch-off ticket from the same store and scored a second $1 million prize.

On Monday, when he purchased a $20 Premiere Cash ticket from the same Sam’s Mini Stop.

“It was on Labor Day!” he recalled. “So, it was a really nice surprise for the day.”

Splawn claimed his Premiere Cash prize on Wednesday and took home $70,756 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

For details on how $14.7 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Cabarrus County in 2020, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are monitoring threats of violence on social media and increasing...
CMPD monitoring social media threats following shooting that killed 3-year-old
Asiah Figueroa, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
CMPD say shooting that killed 3-year-old tied to others involving students
The Gold Hill Road bridge over I-77 will be unlike any in the state of South Carolina.
First-ever ‘diverging diamond’ traffic pattern in South Carolina to debut on I-77 in York County
The man, 29-year-old Eric Howell, was killed in a Sunday night shooting in south Charlotte and...
CMPD decides not to charge anyone in Charlotte killing of former college basketball player
Malek Moore
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted for murders in Charlotte, Greensboro taken into custody

Latest News

Detectives from the Gastonia Police Department are asking the public for help in locating...
Gastonia Police: 16-year-old girl has not been seen since Aug. 8, may be in Virginia
Man charged with accessory to murder of 3-year-old Charlotte child
Man charged with accessory to murder of 3-year-old Charlotte child
A man has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle after police say he hit a...
Man charged in death of 76-year-old woman hit by pickup truck in south Charlotte
High School Football
CMS adding extra security, implementing new restrictions for students at football games