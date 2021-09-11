Cabarrus County man wins lottery for third time in four years

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A man from Cabarrus County has just won the lottery for the third time in four years, something he calls “unbelievable”.

Terry Splawn of Concord is no stranger to good luck. In fact, a Labor Day $100,000 win made Splawn a three-time winner of a big lottery prize.

“It’s unbelievable,” he said. “It certainly is fun to win.”

Splawn’s good luck first struck back in April 2017 when he bought a Millionaire Bucks ticket from Sam’s Mini Stop on Old Charlotte Road in Concord and won $1 million.

Two years later, in March 2019, he bought a $150 Million Cash Explosion scratch-off ticket from the same store and scored a second $1 million prize.

On Monday, when he purchased a $20 Premiere Cash ticket from the same Sam’s Mini Stop.

“It was on Labor Day!” he recalled. “So, it was a really nice surprise for the day.”

Splawn claimed his Premiere Cash prize on Wednesday and took home $70,756 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

For details on how $14.7 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Cabarrus County in 2020, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.