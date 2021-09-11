NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Bush notes ‘sudden splendor’ of bravery on 9/11

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAKSVILLE, Pa. — Former President George W. Bush told people at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania that Americans learned much about themselves on Sept. 11.

“We learned that bravery is more common than we imagined, emerging with sudden splendor in the face of death,” Bush said Saturday at a ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

Bush, who was president during the attacks, commended the courage of the Flight 93 passengers and crew who are believed to have foiled an attack on the U.S. Capitol by leading the plane to crash in rural Pennsylvania.

Caption

“The 33 passengers and seven crew of Flight 93 could have been any group of citizens selected by fate. In a sense, they stood in for us all,” Bush said. “The terrorists soon discovered that a random group of Americans is an exceptional group of people.”

He encouraged Americans to put aside their political differences in the spirit of what he saw after 9/11.

“So much of our politics has become a naked appeal to anger, fear and resentment,” Bush said. “On America’s day of trial and grief, I saw millions of people instinctively grab their neighbor’s hand and rally to the cause of one another.”

Vice President Kamala Harris began her remarks at the Flight 93 memorial with words for those who lost loved ones on Sept. 11.

“So many in our nation -- too many in our nation -- have deeply felt the passage of time these past 20 years,” she said. “Please know your nation sees you and we stand with you and we support you.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Lanier
Second man charged after murder of 3-year-old Charlotte child
The man, 29-year-old Eric Howell, was killed in a Sunday night shooting in south Charlotte and...
CMPD decides not to charge anyone in Charlotte killing of former college basketball player
A man has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle after police say he hit a...
Man charged in death of 76-year-old woman hit by pickup truck in south Charlotte
Asiah Figueroa, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
CMPD say shooting that killed 3-year-old tied to others involving students
Police say Artansal Finell Phillips was the leader of a drug organization that has ties to...
Man jailed under $1M bond after 16 ounces of cocaine, 133 oxycodone pills seized in Cabarrus County

Latest News

Bill Clinton, Hilary Clinton, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama join President Joe Biden and...
Biden, Obama, Clinton mark 9/11 in NYC with display of unity
Secretary of Defense Austin at Pentagon 9/11 Memorial: "It is our duty to defend democracy."...
Defense Sec. Austin speaks at Penatgon observance ceremony
President Biden places a wreath at the memorial for the victims of United flight 93 on the 20th...
Biden places wreath at memorial for victims of United flight 93
People gather around the reflecting pool at the National September 11 Memorial during a...
US marks 20 years since 9/11 with commemoration ceremonies and observances