NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Arrests made three years after Stanly Co. man murdered

The suspects are being held without bond
Timothy Wright, Justin Farmer
Timothy Wright, Justin Farmer(Stanly County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a nearly 3-year investigation into the murder of 75-year-old Johnnie Junior Osborne of Norwood, the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three men for Osborne’s murder.

Timothy Demond Wright, 34, of Albemarle; Johnny Wayne Wright, 26, of Albemarle; and Justin Ryan Farmer, 34, of Thomasville were taken into custody Sept. 10. Each was charged with one count of first degree murder and one count of discharging a weapon into occupied property causing serious bodily harm.

Timothy Wright, Justin Farmer, Johnny Wright
Timothy Wright, Justin Farmer, Johnny Wright(Stanly County Sheriff's Office)

All three were booked into the Stanly County Ralph McSwain Detention Center with no bond and have an initial court appearance scheduled for Sept. 20.

Osborne was shot at his home in the early morning hours of Oct. 21, 2018 and remained hospitalized until he passed away on Dec. 20, 2018.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office at 704-986-3714.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Lanier
Second man charged after murder of 3-year-old Charlotte child
The man, 29-year-old Eric Howell, was killed in a Sunday night shooting in south Charlotte and...
CMPD decides not to charge anyone in Charlotte killing of former college basketball player
A man has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle after police say he hit a...
Man charged in death of 76-year-old woman hit by pickup truck in south Charlotte
Asiah Figueroa, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
CMPD say shooting that killed 3-year-old tied to others involving students
Police say Artansal Finell Phillips was the leader of a drug organization that has ties to...
Man jailed under $1M bond after 16 ounces of cocaine, 133 oxycodone pills seized in Cabarrus County

Latest News

Jeffery Hager
Charlotte firefighter dies from COVID-19
Joseph Nathaniel Torres
Union Co. deputies charge man with attempted murder
Steve Crump stops by WBTV News Saturday Morning to discuss reporting on 9/11
Steve Crump discusses reporting on 9/11 with WBTV News Saturday Morning team
SC lawmakers, leaders reflect on 20th anniversary of 9/11