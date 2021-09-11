Arrests made three years after Stanly Co. man murdered

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a nearly 3-year investigation into the murder of 75-year-old Johnnie Junior Osborne of Norwood, the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three men for Osborne’s murder.

Timothy Demond Wright, 34, of Albemarle; Johnny Wayne Wright, 26, of Albemarle; and Justin Ryan Farmer, 34, of Thomasville were taken into custody Sept. 10. Each was charged with one count of first degree murder and one count of discharging a weapon into occupied property causing serious bodily harm.

Timothy Wright, Justin Farmer, Johnny Wright (Stanly County Sheriff's Office)

All three were booked into the Stanly County Ralph McSwain Detention Center with no bond and have an initial court appearance scheduled for Sept. 20.

Osborne was shot at his home in the early morning hours of Oct. 21, 2018 and remained hospitalized until he passed away on Dec. 20, 2018.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office at 704-986-3714.

