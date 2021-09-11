NC DHHS Flu
17 men arrested in operation targeting online predators in Lexington County

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - 17 men have been arrested after a month-long operation targeting adults accused of contacting children online for sexual activity in Lexington County.

Officials say another man is wanted on charges stemming from messages exchanged with law enforcement officers posing as minors on social media apps. More than a dozen law enforcement agencies have worked together on the operation.

“We, along with the Lexington Police Department and the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, served as the host agencies for this operation,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Officers pretended to be underage teenagers as the suspects messaged them through apps. Some even had phone conversations with officers. After the suspect asked to meet with ‘the child,’ detectives were staged at a predetermined meeting spot to arrest them.”

According to Sheriff Koon, most of the messages featured sexually explicit language and images.

“The intent of these suspects during these communications is clear,” Koon said. “They were trying to persuade, entice or coerce someone they reasonably believed to be under the age of 18 to engage in sexual activity.”

The following individuals were arrested and charged:

  • William Banks, 51, of Liberty, South Carolina is charged with attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor, attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted disseminating obscene material to a person under 18.
  • Steven Bradley, 42, of West Columbia is charged with two counts of attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor, criminal solicitation of a minor, unlawful carry of a handgun.
  • Darrin Bray, 40, of Greenville, Illinois is charged with attempted disseminating obscene material to a person under 18, attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.
  • Kevin Carpenter, 26, of Evergreen, North Carolina is charged with attempted disseminating obscene material to a person under 18, criminal solicitation of a minor, attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
  • Brian Cates, 54, of North Augusta, South Carolina is charged with criminal solicitation of a minor, attempted disseminating obscene material to a person under 18.
  • Geoffrey Dudding, 36, of Charlotte is charged with conspiracy to commit criminal sexual conduct with a minor, criminal solicitation of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted promoting prostitution of a minor.
  • Mark Frick, 54, of Gaston is charged with attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor, criminal solicitation of a minor.
  • Keair Fuewell, 23, of Gloverville, South Carolina is charged with criminal solicitation of a minor, attempted disseminating obscene material to a person under 18.
  • Landon Gibson, 40, of Simpsonville, South Carolina is charged with three counts of attempted disseminating obscene material to a person under 18, criminal solicitation of a minor.
  • Kane Hicks, 23, of Darlington, South Carolina is charged with attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.
  • Walter Huggins, 45, of Camden, South Carolina is charged with criminal solicitation of a minor, attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted disseminating obscene material to a person under 18.
  • David Jones, 51, of Pelion is charged with attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor, criminal solicitation of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor.
  • Willie Manning, 57, of Winnsboro, South Carolina is charged with criminal solicitation of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor.
  • Joshua Paczowski, 21, of Lexington is charged with attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor, criminal solicitation of a minor.
  • Misael Quezada, 31, of Blythewood is charged with criminal solicitation of a minor.
  • Eric Setterberg, 54, of Gadsden, South Carolina is charged with attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
  • Charles Templeton, 74, of Gaston is charged with criminal solicitation of a minor, attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted disseminating obscene material to a person under 18.

Koon said more arrests are expected as investigators pursue charges against other suspects identified during the operation.

As members of the state’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Secret Service, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Cayce Department of Public Safety, the Mount Pleasant Police Department, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Aiken Department of Public Safety also participated in the operation.

