Wreck involving stopped tractor-trailer leaves one dead

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed Thursday afternoon after crashing into a stopped tractor-trailer in Burke County.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene around 12:30 p.m. Sept. 9 on I-40 west, close to mile marker 102.

A 2008 Saturn Aura XR was traveling west crossed out of the travel lanes to the right and collided with a 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder due to mechanical issues.

The driver of the Saturn, Marcus Lane Deal, 34, of Clemmons, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. He was the only occupant of the vehicle and was not restrained by a seatbelt.

The 54-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.