Teen shot in Gastonia, no word on condition
The incident happened on Keith Drive around 5 p.m.
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a teen was shot in Gastonia Thursday evening.
Residents were told to expect heavy police activity in that area and avoid if possible.
Police confirmed the victim was a teen, but say they have no information on the teen’s condition at this time.
