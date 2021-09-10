Teen shot in Gastonia, no word on condition

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a teen was shot in Gastonia Thursday evening.

The incident happened on Keith Drive around 5 p.m.

SHOOTING:

GPD on scene of a shooting in 1800 block of Keith Dr.



Expect heavy police activity in that area. Avoid area if possible.



No additional information at this time. Updates posted as info is confirmed.



Initial call received 4:56pm.#GastoniaNews #GastoniaPD pic.twitter.com/HAakOUcQ3W — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) September 9, 2021

Police confirmed the victim was a teen, but say they have no information on the teen’s condition at this time.

