Silver Alert issued for missing 31-year-old woman last seen in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 31-year-old woman who was lastseen in Hickory.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Aimee Elizabeth Barnes, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Barnes is described as a white woman, standing 5′5″ tall and weighing 180 pounds. She has brown and red shoulder-length hair with hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black and white blouse with black slacks on 21st Street SW in Hickory.

Officials provided a vehicle description of a royal blue 2020 Nissan Kicks with North Carolina license plate #JBA-5098.

Officials say she may have possibly been headed towards Vitamin Shoppe on Highway 70 SE in Hickory.

Anyone with information about Aimee Elizabeth Barnes should call the Long View Police Department at 828-464-3112.

