NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing 31-year-old woman last seen in Hickory

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Aimee Elizabeth Barnes, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Aimee Elizabeth Barnes, who is believed to be...
Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Aimee Elizabeth Barnes, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.(The N.C. Center for Missing Persons)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 31-year-old woman who was lastseen in Hickory.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Aimee Elizabeth Barnes, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Barnes is described as a white woman, standing 5′5″ tall and weighing 180 pounds. She has brown and red shoulder-length hair with hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black and white blouse with black slacks on 21st Street SW in Hickory.

Officials provided a vehicle description of a royal blue 2020 Nissan Kicks with North Carolina license plate #JBA-5098.

Officials provided a vehicle description of a royal blue 2020 Nissan Kicks with North Carolina...
Officials provided a vehicle description of a royal blue 2020 Nissan Kicks with North Carolina license plate #JBA-5098.(The N.C. Center for Missing Persons)

Officials say she may have possibly been headed towards Vitamin Shoppe on Highway 70 SE in Hickory.

Anyone with information about Aimee Elizabeth Barnes should call the Long View Police Department at 828-464-3112.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We’re still in awe’: A bug? Firework? Meteor? Shooting star? Ring camera captures unknown...
A bug? Firework? Meteor? Shooting star? Ring camera captures unknown object falling from sky in Anson Co.
Asiah Figueroa, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
CMPD say shooting that killed 3-year-old tied to others involving students
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are monitoring threats of violence on social media and increasing...
CMPD monitoring social media threats following shooting that killed 3-year-old
Police say 29-year-old Malek Moore is wanted in the murder of 29-year-old Gabryelle Allnutt on...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder of hurricane evacuee found dead in Charlotte art studio
Tangela Parker has been indicted on a charge of murder. She’s accused of going into furniture...
Attorney: Woman gets $250K bond, house arrest in court appearance for murder case at N.C. furniture plant

Latest News

The man, 29-year-old Eric Howell, was killed in a Sunday night shooting in south Charlotte and...
CMPD decides not to charge anyone in Charlotte killing of former college basketball player
Hospitals across North Carolina are taking steps to manage available beds, including diverting...
Latest COVID surge stressing hospital staff, space
Biden unleashes new strategies to battle pandemic
Wildlife officials say there was a larger boat with them when the man fell off his jet ski,...
Dive teams recover body of man who fell off jet ski during birthday party on Lake Norman