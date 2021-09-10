NC DHHS Flu
Second Lancaster County teacher dies from COVID-19, district says

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A second teacher at a Lancaster County middle school has died from COVID-19, district officials announced Friday.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of a second South Middle School staff member,” a statement from the Lancaster County School District said. “Special education teacher Eleanor Mends passed away from COVID complications. Ms. Mends had many years of experience teaching and three years with Lancaster County School District.”

District leaders said they continue to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, and that it is their priority to keep students and staff safe.

On Wednesday, the district announced that teacher, whose name was not released, died from COVID-19 complications on Sept. 4 after battling the virus for a few weeks.

According to the district, the two teachers were not in the same classroom.

This is the third COVID-19-related death the Lancaster County School District has experienced over the last month.

On Aug. 12, a 16-year-old died following a COVID-19 diagnosis.

The teen was a student at Andrew Jackson High School.

