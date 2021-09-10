Rumors of violence at some CMS schools after 3-year-old’s shooting death leads to concerns from parents

This article has 284 words with a read time of approximately 1 minutes and 25 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Social media threats at several Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools following the shooting death of a 3-year-old have left some students and parents concerned.

On Sept. 7, 3-year-old Asiah Fiqueroa was shot and killed after several people fired into a home more than a hundred times on Richard Rozzelle Drive in northwest Charlotte.

His 4-year-old sister was grazed by a bullet, but is expected to be OK.

Since that shooting, police announced that students from North Mecklenburg, Chambers and Hopewell high schools are considered suspects in a string of shootings from Sunday to late Tuesday night, including in the death of Figueroa

That has led to an increase in security at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, particularly at Hopewell, Chambers and North Mecklenburg because of the rumors of violence.

Now it’s Football Friday, and Hopewell will take on Independence. Still, these worries are in the back of some parents’ minds. Some wouldn’t even send their kids to school.

A number of absences were reported Thursday, and North Mecklenburg High School traveled to Phillip O. Berry for JV football.

While the game took place, the conversation for parents was still around safety and how the school day went.

“She said that about half the kids weren’t there, and she said that there was a large police presence, but that it felt like a normal day and it felt safe,” said Kate Murphy, whose daughter attends North Mecklenburg High School.

Police have not released any additional details about the teens connected to the shooting. They continue to encourage parents to talk to their students, and anyone with information should report it.

The number to Crime Stoppers is (704) 334-1600.

