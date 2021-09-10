Rowan-Cabarrus Community College honors student leaders at annual awards banquet

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Cabarrus Community College honored student leaders, clubs and organizations during its 15th Annual Student Leadership Awards Banquet held at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis.

“A complete college experience extends beyond the classroom, and this event was a wonderful way to recognize the outstanding students and advisors who have worked especially hard to remain focused throughout the pandemic,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. “Our clubs and organizations offer opportunities for students to get involved with a wide range of volunteer and networking experiences that help them develop personal and leadership skills they will continue to use in their lives and careers.”

Students receiving the College’s annual leadership awards included:

Amy DeYarmon, a Radiography student and a member of the Radiography Club, was honored with the Outstanding Community Service Award.

Dustin Reid, a student in the Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Technology program and a member of the ACE Technology Club, received the Outstanding Navigator Award.

Jeremy Post, a Business Administration student and a member of the Phi Beta Lambda Club, was presented with the Silver Leadership Award.

Katie Messick, an Associate in Arts student and a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Club, was honored with the Golden Leadership Award.

Taylor Brigman, an Associate in Arts student and Rowan-Cabarrus Student Government Association president, received the Eddie H. Myers Leadership Award.

Rowan-Cabarrus Student Ambassadors, who connect with prospective and current students and serve as community liaisons for the College, were thanked for their service. Ambassadors for 2020-2021 were Sara Ahmadi, Justin Davis, Grace Kenyon, Briant McDaniel and Alshonda Peoples.

The College’s 2020-2021 state competition winners were recognized for their achievements as part of SkillsUSA and the Phi Beta Lambda business club.

Phi Beta Lambda competition winners were Jeremy Post, Lesley Lefler, Ronni Lilly and Julia Morales. Bringing home accolades for SkillsUSA performance were Marc Fruchtman, Joshua Fruchtman, Morgan Stack, Cody Hill, Brianna Richer, Rachel Sedlacek, Noah Arnsten, Jeinny Lopez Isep and Darren Steele.

Advisors Sara English and Nick McEntire were recognized for receiving the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society’s REACH Award for 2021.

“There is a club or organization for everyone at Rowan-Cabarrus,” said Barb Meidl, director of Student Life and Leadership Development at Rowan-Cabarrus. “We encourage all students to get involved and experience the growth, friendship and fun that is waiting outside the classroom.”

For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).

