POLL: How often do you think about the events of 9/11?

(WBTV) - Where were you on September 11, 2001? Although the tragic events of that heartbreaking day happened 20 years ago, memories of the loss, hope, and rebuilding are still fresh for some. Weigh in on our poll and then watch our four-part archive series below from WBTV’s reporting that day. You can also submit your 9/11 memories on our Facebook page.

