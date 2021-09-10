NC DHHS Flu
POLL: How often do you think about the events of 9/11?

Continuing Coverage of 9/11: 20 Years Later
Scene from Ground Zero following the events of September 11, 2001
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(WBTV) - Where were you on September 11, 2001? Although the tragic events of that heartbreaking day happened 20 years ago, memories of the loss, hope, and rebuilding are still fresh for some. Weigh in on our poll and then watch our four-part archive series below from WBTV’s reporting that day. You can also submit your 9/11 memories on our Facebook page.

