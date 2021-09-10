NC DHHS Flu
Police investigating after 16-year-old shot in Gastonia

According to the Gastonia Police Department, the shooting happened in a home on Keith Drive.
Police Tape Line
Police Tape Line(Credit: KALB)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – Detectives are investigating the shooting of a 16-year-old that happened Thursday in Gastonia.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, the shooting happened in a home on Keith Drive shortly before 5 p.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found the teen inside the home and suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to the GPD.

Investigators said they do not believe the shooting was random and they’re urging anyone with information to contact (704) 866-8000.

Residents may also call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at (704) 861-8000.

