Pedestrian dies after being struck in south Charlotte

The collision happened at 6:35 a.m. near the intersection of Midway Park Drive and Walnut Branch Lane.
A pedestrian died following a crash Friday morning in Charlotte.
A pedestrian died following a crash Friday morning in Charlotte.(WDBJ7)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A pedestrian has died after being struck Friday morning in south Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the collision happened at 6:35 a.m. near the intersection of Midway Park Drive and Walnut Branch Lane.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital by Medic and later pronounced dead, police said.

CMPD’s major crash investigation unit is investigating. No other information was immediately available.

