Pedestrian dies after being struck in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A pedestrian has died after being struck Friday morning in south Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the collision happened at 6:35 a.m. near the intersection of Midway Park Drive and Walnut Branch Lane.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital by Medic and later pronounced dead, police said.

CMPD’s major crash investigation unit is investigating. No other information was immediately available.

