NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Multiple people shot in southern Illinois, suspects on loose

Police respond to a scene where a MetroLink train was T-boned by suspects in a shooting in East...
Police respond to a scene where a MetroLink train was T-boned by suspects in a shooting in East St. Louis, Illinois, on Thursday.(Source: KSDK/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say multiple victims have been reported shot in southern Illinois and at least three suspects who crashed their getaway vehicle into a passenger train remained on the loose.

The Belleville News-Democrat reported the shooting victims in East St. Louis included a man and a woman, but the police did not immediately release an exact number of victims.

East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry said “multiple people” were shot. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects shot multiple people.

KMOV-TV reports the shooting suspects tried to out-run a MetroLink train at a nearby crossing, and their vehicle was struck by the train.

Police were searching for the suspects in a wooded area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are monitoring threats of violence on social media and increasing...
CMPD monitoring social media threats following shooting that killed 3-year-old
Asiah Figueroa, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
CMPD say shooting that killed 3-year-old tied to others involving students
The Gold Hill Road bridge over I-77 will be unlike any in the state of South Carolina.
First-ever ‘diverging diamond’ traffic pattern in South Carolina to debut on I-77 in York County
David Logan Marsh
CMPD: On-duty security guard charged with sexually assaulting juvenile during medical transport
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

Latest News

A train passenger talks about what she saw before collision in East St. Louis on Thursday.
Witness to train collision describes scene; incident related to shooting
There has been an increased security presence at some Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools.
Rumors of violence at some CMS schools after 3-year-old’s shooting death leads to concerns from pare
There has been an increased security presence at some Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools.
Rumors of violence at some CMS schools after 3-year-old’s shooting death leads to concerns from parents
New York prepares for 20th anniversary of 9/11.
New York prepares for 20th anniversary of 9/11