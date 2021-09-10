Mostly sunny and warm weekend, with hotter temperatures next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Overnight will be cool and comfortable, with 50s for many locations, and 40s in the mountains. Saturday and Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies for the afternoon, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday morning: 50s around Charlotte; 40s around Boone.

Mid to upper 80s for the weekend, with plenty of sunshine.

Lower 90s early next week, with mid to late week rain chances.

After a cool Saturday morning, mostly sunny skies will help temperatures to quickly warm into the mid-80s for Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be another comfortable day, with a cool morning and warm afternoon, as high temperatures warm into the upper 80s.

Hotter temperatures return for early next week, with afternoon highs around 90 degrees, under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Overall, dry weather looks to continue through early next week.

A few isolated rain showers and storms are possible for Wednesday, with scattered rain and storms possible for Thursday. A few rain showers are possible for next Friday.

Tropical Depression Mindy has dissipated in the Atlantic, yet we are continuing to track Hurricane Larry, with winds of 80 mph. Larry will pass by Newfoundland tonight, and approach Greenland on Monday.

We are also tracking two other weather disturbances that may develop into tropical systems in the coming days; one is around the Yucatan Peninsula, and another system is moving off Africa into the Atlantic.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

