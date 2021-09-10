Man jailed under $1M bond after 16 ounces of cocaine, 133 oxycodone pills seized in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man is being held in jail under a $1 million bond after officers seized 16 ounces of cocaine, 133 oxycodone pills, crack cocaine manufacturing instruments, and $1,800 in cash in Cabarrus County.

On Sept. 9, 2021, the Concord Police Department concluded a two-year undercover investigation into a complex drug trafficking organization supplying a significant amount of cocaine to communities in the City of Concord and the City of Kannapolis.

Police say this drug organization was led by Artansal Finell Phillips and has ties to recent violent crime as well as a strong gang affiliation.

The Concord Police Department, Kannapolis Police Department, and NC State Bureau of Investigation conducted search warrants Thursday at a home on Austin Run Court in Kannapolis and a home on Beaumont Drive in Kannapolis.

Police say a total of 16 ounces of cocaine, 133 dosage units of oxycodone, crack cocaine manufacturing instruments, and $1,800 in cash were seized during the search.

Phillips was taken to the Cabarrus County Jail where he is being held on a $1 million secured bond.

“We’re thankful for the strong partnerships that exist between the Kannapolis Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, who each provided unwavering operational support throughout this lengthy and complex investigation,” Chief Gary Gacek said.

“Holding bad actors accountable for their involvement in organized crime results in a community impact that preserves the safety and well-being of our citizens despite these offenders’ reckless and deliberate attempts to jeopardize it,” Captain Todd McGhee said.

