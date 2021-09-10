NC DHHS Flu
Man arrested, charged in deadly August shooting on W. Sugar Creek Road in Charlotte

Police say officers were near West Sugar Creek Road and Reagan Drive on Aug. 14 when they heard gunshots at about 3:20 a.m.
Delvario Davon Boyce Jr.
Delvario Davon Boyce Jr.(Source: Mecklenburg County Jail)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly August shooting.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 18-year-old Delvario Davon Boyce Jr., was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jaterrious Lamont Moore.

Police say officers were near West Sugar Creek Road and Reagan Drive on Aug. 14 when they heard gunshots at about 3:20 a.m.

Authorities said they found one person, later identified as Moore, with a gunshot wound in a nearby parking lot. MEDIC pronounced him dead on scene.

