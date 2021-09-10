Man arrested, charged in deadly August shooting on W. Sugar Creek Road in Charlotte

This article has 105 words with a read time of approximately 30 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly August shooting.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 18-year-old Delvario Davon Boyce Jr., was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jaterrious Lamont Moore.

Police say officers were near West Sugar Creek Road and Reagan Drive on Aug. 14 when they heard gunshots at about 3:20 a.m.

Authorities said they found one person, later identified as Moore, with a gunshot wound in a nearby parking lot. MEDIC pronounced him dead on scene.

