Gov. Cooper vetoes bill aimed at curbing racial teaching in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV/AP) - Governor Roy Cooper has vetoed a bill aimed at curbing racial teachings or “critical race theory” in North Carolina classrooms.

Governor Cooper made the following statement on House Bill 324:

“The legislature should be focused on supporting teachers, helping students recover lost learning, and investing in our public schools. Instead, this bill pushes calculated, conspiracy-laden politics into public education,” Gov. Cooper said.

In Early September, North Carolina House Republicans have given final legislative approval to a bill to limit how teachers can discuss certain racial concepts inside the classroom. The proposal would have prohibited teachers from compelling students to personally adopt any ideas from a list of 13 beliefs.

This proposal was following a national trend of Republican-controlled legislatures looking to combat certain ideas they associate with “critical race theory.”

In August, Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson released a task force report citing alleged cases of “indoctrination” in North Carolina public schools.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this story.