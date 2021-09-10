NC DHHS Flu
Gov. Cooper vetoes bill aimed at curbing racial teaching in North Carolina

Gov. Cooper vetoes bill aimed at curbing racial teaching in North Carolina
By Associated Press and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV/AP) - Governor Roy Cooper has vetoed a bill aimed at curbing racial teachings or “critical race theory” in North Carolina classrooms.

Governor Cooper made the following statement on House Bill 324:

“The legislature should be focused on supporting teachers, helping students recover lost learning, and investing in our public schools. Instead, this bill pushes calculated, conspiracy-laden politics into public education,” Gov. Cooper said.

Bill to curb racial teachings advances in North Carolina

In Early September, North Carolina House Republicans have given final legislative approval to a bill to limit how teachers can discuss certain racial concepts inside the classroom. The proposal would have prohibited teachers from compelling students to personally adopt any ideas from a list of 13 beliefs.

This proposal was following a national trend of Republican-controlled legislatures looking to combat certain ideas they associate with “critical race theory.”

In August, Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson released a task force report citing alleged cases of “indoctrination” in North Carolina public schools.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this story.

