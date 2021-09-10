Gov. Cooper vetoes bill aimed at curbing racial teaching in North Carolina
This proposal was following a national trend of Republican-controlled legislatures looking to combat certain ideas they associate with “critical race theory.”
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV/AP) - Governor Roy Cooper has vetoed a bill aimed at curbing racial teachings or “critical race theory” in North Carolina classrooms.
Governor Cooper made the following statement on House Bill 324:
“The legislature should be focused on supporting teachers, helping students recover lost learning, and investing in our public schools. Instead, this bill pushes calculated, conspiracy-laden politics into public education,” Gov. Cooper said.
In Early September, North Carolina House Republicans have given final legislative approval to a bill to limit how teachers can discuss certain racial concepts inside the classroom. The proposal would have prohibited teachers from compelling students to personally adopt any ideas from a list of 13 beliefs.
In August, Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson released a task force report citing alleged cases of “indoctrination” in North Carolina public schools.
