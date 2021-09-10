First Alert: Nice stretch of weather with sunshine, pleasant temperatures, comfortable humidity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With high pressure in control of our weather going forward right through the weekend, we’ll set ourselves up for a very nice stretch of weather.

Wall to wall sunshine today

Low humidity all weekend long

Rain chances to stay near zero

Sunshine will dominate each day with comfortable humidity levels and pleasant temperatures. Overnight lows will be mainly in the 50s with afternoon readings in the lower 80s today, low to mid 80s Saturday and mid to upper 80s on Sunday. Rain chances through the period will remain very low.

Highs will hit the mid to upper 80s on Sunday. (Source: WBTV)

Highs close to 90° are forecast early next week with lots of sunshine and low rain chances holding until perhaps Wednesday or, more likely, Thursday.

Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

