Fines coming for those who refuse to mask up on planes, public transportation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you plan to fly soon, grab your mask. If you don’t, you could face much stiffer penalties. The Biden administration announced these changes yesterday as a way to crack down on those refusing to comply with mask mandates while flying.

Many people knew the requirement to wear masks in the airport, but this is targeted for those who decide to not obey the rules.

If you forget to mask up, you’ll have to pay up.

This includes a $500-$1,000 fine for first offenders, and a $1,000-$3,000 fine for second offenders. This also covers buses and trains. The change is part of the Biden administrations cracking down on the spread of COVID-19 and the highly contagious delta variant increasing cases in the U.S.

The new rules will stay in effect until mid-January of next year.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.