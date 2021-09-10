NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Fines coming for those who refuse to mask up on planes, public transportation

If you don’t to mask up, you’ll have to pay up
By Sharonne Hayes
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you plan to fly soon, grab your mask. If you don’t, you could face much stiffer penalties. The Biden administration announced these changes yesterday as a way to crack down on those refusing to comply with mask mandates while flying.

Many people knew the requirement to wear masks in the airport, but this is targeted for those who decide to not obey the rules.

If you forget to mask up, you’ll have to pay up.

This includes a $500-$1,000 fine for first offenders, and a $1,000-$3,000 fine for second offenders. This also covers buses and trains. The change is part of the Biden administrations cracking down on the spread of COVID-19 and the highly contagious delta variant increasing cases in the U.S.

The new rules will stay in effect until mid-January of next year.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are monitoring threats of violence on social media and increasing...
CMPD monitoring social media threats following shooting that killed 3-year-old
Asiah Figueroa, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
CMPD say shooting that killed 3-year-old tied to others involving students
The Gold Hill Road bridge over I-77 will be unlike any in the state of South Carolina.
First-ever ‘diverging diamond’ traffic pattern in South Carolina to debut on I-77 in York County
David Logan Marsh
CMPD: On-duty security guard charged with sexually assaulting juvenile during medical transport
Malek Moore
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted for murders in Charlotte, Greensboro taken into custody

Latest News

The event will take place near the speedway’s Gate 6 entrance, outside of Turn 1. Parking will...
Charlotte Motor Speedway to host Memorial Stair Climb, Moment of Remembrance to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11
The Lancaster County School District prepares to make some changes in the wake of the...
Second Lancaster County teacher dies from COVID-19, district says
Security cameras on the property captured pictures of the suspect and suspect vehicle.
Break-ins at Webb Road storage facility under investigation
“A complete college experience extends beyond the classroom, and this event was a wonderful way...
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College honors student leaders at annual awards banquet