Dive teams recover body of man who fell off jet ski during birthday party on Lake Norman

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - Dive teams have recovered the body of a man who fell off his jet ski during a birthday party on Lake Norman in Cornelius.

Crews recovered the body of 32-year-old Jonathan Keaton Thursday night. North Carolina Wildlife officials say Keaton fell off his jet ski in Cornelius on Lake Norman while he was celebrating a birthday party.

Wildlife officials say there was a larger boat with them when Keaton fell off his jet ski, lost his life vest and disappeared.

Earlier in the night, Cornelius Police said the Cornelius Lake Patrol Unit was in the area of Island Forest Drive for a jet ski crash that resulted in a person being unaccounted for. Residents were asked to please avoid the area.

Rescue crews used Remote Operated Vehicles and submersible robots in the search for Keaton.

