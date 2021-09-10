NC DHHS Flu
CMPD decides not to charge anyone in Charlotte killing of former college basketball player

By Alex Giles
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD detectives have decided not to charge anyone in the killing of a former college basketball player in Charlotte.

The man, 29-year-old Eric Howell, was killed in a Sunday night shooting in south Charlotte and had been identified as a former college basketball player.

The shooting happened on Deep Rock Circle around 7:30 p.m. on July 25. Police said a man was found with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

On Sept. 9, following the conclusion of the investigation, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office consulted with CMPD’s Homicide Unit and concurred with the detectives’ decision not to charge anyone in this case.

Livingstone College confirmed that Howell previously played basketball for the school.

The college released the following statement about Howell’s death:

WBTV learned that Howell was still playing basketball for a local recreational league in Charlotte.

