CMPD decides not to charge anyone in Charlotte killing of former college basketball player

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD detectives have decided not to charge anyone in the killing of a former college basketball player in Charlotte.

The man, 29-year-old Eric Howell, was killed in a Sunday night shooting in south Charlotte and had been identified as a former college basketball player.

The shooting happened on Deep Rock Circle around 7:30 p.m. on July 25. Police said a man was found with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

On Sept. 9, following the conclusion of the investigation, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office consulted with CMPD’s Homicide Unit and concurred with the detectives’ decision not to charge anyone in this case.

29-year-old Eric Howell was shot and killed Sunday evening in south Charlotte.



Today I learned he was a former basketball player for Livingstone College in Salisbury.



No one has been charged for his killing. Full story at 11 on @WBTV_News. pic.twitter.com/82bCMYZqp4 — Alex Giles WBTV (@AlexGilesNews) July 27, 2021

Livingstone College confirmed that Howell previously played basketball for the school.

The college released the following statement about Howell’s death:

WBTV learned that Howell was still playing basketball for a local recreational league in Charlotte.

