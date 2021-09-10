Charlotte Motor Speedway to host Memorial Stair Climb, Moment of Remembrance to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - To mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, Charlotte Motor Speedway will host a group of veterans, led by Old Armor Beer Company co-founders Kyle Lingafelt and Stefan Perrine, for a 110-story stair climb through the grandstands at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

In addition to paying tribute to those lost on 9/11, the event is an effort raise money for and awareness of Tunnel to Towers, an organization that helps veterans and first responders impacted by the attacks.

In addition to the stair climb, Saturday’s event will include a moment of silence at 9:32 a.m., Amazing Grace performed by the Charlotte Fire Department Pipe and Drum Band and the singing of the national anthem. The event is free and open to the public.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, all first responders and military who present a valid ID will get free admission to Charlotte AutoFair on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.