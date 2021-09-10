PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Carolina Camera: Getting “rude” about the Zipper Merge

By Brad Dickerson
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:59 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Zipper Merge is the subject of this edition of Carolina Camera, and it’s not your typical Carolina Camera story.

Don’t you just hate it when you merge early, but then other drivers are rude and zip up past you in the empty lane to the front of traffic?!

As it turns out, it’s okay to get rude because it really isn’t rude at all.

Knowingly or unknowingly, those other drivers have the right idea.

John Carter tells us more about the Zipper Merge.

