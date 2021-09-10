Burke Co. man charged with indecent liberties with a child
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A Connelly Springs man is facing charges related to indecent liberties with a child.
Investigators with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible criminal activity involving a child on Aug. 27.
After an investigation, a warrant for Guadalupe Bravo Romero was issued Sept. 10. He was arrested and charged with felony indecent liberties with a minor.
He was issued a $10,000 bond.
