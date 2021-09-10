NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Burke Co. man charged with indecent liberties with a child

Guadalupe Bravo Romero
Guadalupe Bravo Romero(Burke County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A Connelly Springs man is facing charges related to indecent liberties with a child.

Investigators with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible criminal activity involving a child on Aug. 27.

After an investigation, a warrant for Guadalupe Bravo Romero was issued Sept. 10. He was arrested and charged with felony indecent liberties with a minor.

He was issued a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are monitoring threats of violence on social media and increasing...
CMPD monitoring social media threats following shooting that killed 3-year-old
Asiah Figueroa, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
CMPD say shooting that killed 3-year-old tied to others involving students
The Gold Hill Road bridge over I-77 will be unlike any in the state of South Carolina.
First-ever ‘diverging diamond’ traffic pattern in South Carolina to debut on I-77 in York County
Malek Moore
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted for murders in Charlotte, Greensboro taken into custody
David Logan Marsh
CMPD: On-duty security guard charged with sexually assaulting juvenile during medical transport

Latest News

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in...
Gov. Cooper vetoes bill aimed at increasing punishment for riots, civil disorder in North Carolina
Gov. Cooper vetoes bill aimed at curbing racial teaching in North Carolina
Gov. Cooper vetoes bill aimed at curbing racial teaching in North Carolina
The man, 29-year-old Eric Howell, was killed in a Sunday night shooting in south Charlotte and...
CMPD decides not to charge anyone in Charlotte killing of former college basketball player
Delvario Davon Boyce Jr.
Man arrested, charged in deadly August shooting on W. Sugar Creek Road in Charlotte