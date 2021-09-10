NC DHHS Flu
Break-ins at Webb Road storage facility under investigation

By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:51 AM EDT
ROWAN COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - An investigation is underway after several break-ins was reported at a storage facility.

On Wednesday, deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office began an investigation involving a breaking and entering and larceny from multiple storage units at the Webb Rd. Mini Storage, on Webb Rd.  

Security cameras on the property captured pictures of the suspect and suspect vehicle. The vehicle appears to be a dark colored Ford, either extended cab or super cab, with a tool box in the back. The truck was pulling a white enclosed trailer with some distinctive marks on the sides and back.

If anyone has information on these suspects contact Deputy Anthony Palacios with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office (704) 216-8687 or Crime Stoppers 1-866-639-5245.

