NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Bobcat attacks Ring doorbell while opossum watches

By CNN
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:44 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNESAW, Ga. (CNN) - This is something you don’t see every day.

A Georgia homeowner lives at the edge of some woods and is used to seeing and hearing animals in her backyard.

She heard commotion at her back door in the middle of the night last weekend.

She went to check it out and found the Ring doorbell on the ground several feet from the home.

Video from the doorbell shows the bobcat realize his tift with the opossum being documented and tries to destroy the evidence.

Because the video remained intact, we get to see what animals do after dark.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are monitoring threats of violence on social media and increasing...
CMPD monitoring social media threats following shooting that killed 3-year-old
Asiah Figueroa, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
CMPD say shooting that killed 3-year-old tied to others involving students
The Gold Hill Road bridge over I-77 will be unlike any in the state of South Carolina.
First-ever ‘diverging diamond’ traffic pattern in South Carolina to debut on I-77 in York County
David Logan Marsh
CMPD: On-duty security guard charged with sexually assaulting juvenile during medical transport
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

Latest News

A bobcat in Georgia attacked a Ring doorbell.
Bobcat attacks Ring doorbell while opossum watches
Police say Artansal Finell Phillips was the leader of a drug organization that has ties to...
Man jailed under $1M bond after 16 ounces of cocaine, 133 oxycodone pills seized in Cabarrus County
The incident happened on Keith Drive around 5 p.m.
Teen shot in Gastonia, no word on condition
Similar measures have been passed by many GOP-controlled states in recent years.
South Carolina abortion law challenge backed by 20 states