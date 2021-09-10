NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Art Metrano of ‘Police Academy’ fame dies

Art Metrano was best known for his portrayal of antagonist Ernie Mauser in the second and third...
Art Metrano was best known for his portrayal of antagonist Ernie Mauser in the second and third "Police Academy" movies.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Art Metrano, best known for his portrayal of antagonist Ernie Mauser in the second and third “Police Academy” movies, has died.

His career spanned nearly three decades, beginning in 1961, when he appeared in the film “Rocket Attack USA.”

He got his big break in 1970, when he appeared on “The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson” as a stand-up comedian.

Metrano appeared in several guest roles on TV shows like “All in the Family,” “Bewitched” and “Joanie Loves Chachi.”

His son said he died Wednesday of natural causes at his home in suburban Miami. He was 84 years old.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are monitoring threats of violence on social media and increasing...
CMPD monitoring social media threats following shooting that killed 3-year-old
Asiah Figueroa, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
CMPD say shooting that killed 3-year-old tied to others involving students
The Gold Hill Road bridge over I-77 will be unlike any in the state of South Carolina.
First-ever ‘diverging diamond’ traffic pattern in South Carolina to debut on I-77 in York County
David Logan Marsh
CMPD: On-duty security guard charged with sexually assaulting juvenile during medical transport
Malek Moore
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted for murders in Charlotte, Greensboro taken into custody

Latest News

FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla.,...
4th person accused of stealing IDs from Surfide victims
Florida Attorney General announces arrests in Surfside collapse identity schemes. (Source: WSVN...
Fla. AG: Surfside identity theft suspects stole at least 45K
A pedestrian died following a crash Friday morning in Charlotte.
Pedestrian dies after being struck in south Charlotte
Anti-maskers were caught on video mocking and laughing a teen who shared a personal story of a...
VIDEO: Adults heckle teen talking about his grandmother’s COVID-19 death