Almost 3,000 flags placed in Romare Bearden Park to honor 9/11 victims

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Area residents are preparing to honor those who lost their lives nearly 20 years ago in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

In Romare Bearden Park Friday morning, volunteers were busy placing 2,977 American flags in the shape of the Twin Towers.

Each flag will also have a photo card of one of the victims.

The event is put on each year by the Steven Coakley Foundation to commemorate the victims of 9/11.

“For me, it’s a reminder of what a significant moment and how that moment changed our country and the world forever,” foundation president Edmund Walker said.

The display will be available through Monday at Romare Bearden Park, located at 300 S. Church St., in Charlotte.

Students in Union County who weren’t even born 20 years ago were paying tribute to the victims of 9/11.

At Unionville Elementary School, local first responders and veterans were in attendance as the students put their hands over their hears and singing the national anthem.

One student also talked about the impact the events of Sept. 11 had on the nation.

On Saturday, the 20-year anniversary, Charlotte Motor Speedway will host a group of veterans, led by Old Armor Beer Company co-founders Kyle Lingafelt and Stefan Perrine, for a 110-story stair climb through the grandstands at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Below is a list of other area events happening on Saturday to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11:

The Town of Indian Trail is hosting a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The ceremony will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Indian Trail Veterans Memorial Garden, located at 315 Matthews-Indian Trail Road, at 8 a.m. The event will be held in person. It will also be livestreamed via the town’s Facebook page for those who are unable to attend.

Members of the Gastonia Police Department and other public safety agencies in Gaston County will honor the memory of those lost 20 years ago at the Gastonia Police Department Memorial located outside of police headquarters at 200 E. Long Ave., in Gastonia. The event starts Saturday at 9:45 a.m.

The Salisbury Fire Department is hosting a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Station 5 and the Salisbury/Rowan Firefighter Memorial, located at 1402 S. Main St., on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. This event is open to the public. Face coverings and social distancing are encouraged.

The tenth annual Charlotte 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in downtown Charlotte will take place Saturday at Truist Field (Knight Stadium), located at 324 S. Minth St. Participants begin arriving at 7 a.m. The opening ceremonies begin at 8:15 a.m. and the climb is at 9 a.m.

Truist Field, home of the Charlotte Knights, will host a special 20th anniversary tribute on Sept. 11. The annual Chief’s Cup baseball game, which features the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Blue Hornets against the Charlotte Fire Department Blaze, will take place beginning at 6 p.m. on Sept. 11. Gates open at 5 p.m.

