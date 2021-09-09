NC DHHS Flu
Two robbed in Rock Hill while hooking up a trailer

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Associated Press)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – Rock Hill police are investigating an armed robbery that happened in a driveway on Graham Street early Thursday morning.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, the victims said they were hooking a trailer onto their truck around 5 a.m. when a man pulled a gun and said, “Do not move.”

The suspect grabbed one of the victim’s wallets, police said. A woman then came out of the house and walked toward the truck. When the man saw her, he pointed the gun and ordered her to hand over a purse, according to the RHPD.

At the point, the suspect ran away.

According to authorities, the suspect is approximately 6 feet tall, with an average build. He is in his mid-40s and is wearing a grey-hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rock Hill police at (803) 329-7293.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

