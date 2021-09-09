NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Tropical Storm Mindy forms near Florida, and Hurricane Larry approaches Bermuda

By Jason Myers
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Storm Mindy formed in the Gulf of Mexico, near the Florida Panhandle, Wednesday afternoon, and is expected to move across the Florida-Georgia state line overnight into Thursday.

Mindy will bring heavy rain for parts of the Southeast United States and will continue to push abundant tropical moisture into the Carolinas through early Thursday.

Tropical Storm Mindy forms near Florida, and Hurricane Larry approaches Bermuda
Tropical Storm Mindy forms near Florida, and Hurricane Larry approaches Bermuda(WBTV)

Mindy does not look to move across the Carolinas, yet it will bring rough surf and higher risk for rip currents along the beaches of North and South Carolina through the end of the week.

Hurricane Larry continues to plow across the Central Atlantic, with current winds of 110 mph, and will move near Bermuda overnight into Thursday.

Larry will not have direct impacts on the United States, yet it may bring a rough surf for the U.S. East Coast.

We will continue to keep a close watch on the tropics for any additional tropical development.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We’re still in awe’: A bug? Firework? Meteor? Shooting star? Ring camera captures unknown...
A bug? Firework? Meteor? Shooting star? Ring camera captures unknown object falling from sky in Anson Co.
Police say 29-year-old Malek Moore is wanted in the murder of 29-year-old Gabryelle Allnutt on...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder of hurricane evacuee found dead in Charlotte art studio
Asiah Figueroa, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
CMPD say shooting that killed 3-year-old tied to others involving students
A portion of the I-485 outer loop in Charlotte was closed due to a vehicle crash.
I-485 outer loop reopened after serious crash in Charlotte
Union County remains one of the last districts in the WBTV-viewing area keeping face masks...
Union County school board decides to keep masks optional despite thousands of students in quarantine

Latest News

Jason Myers Wednesday evening forecast
Scattered rain lingers into midday Thursday, yet pleasant weather is ahead
Jason Myers evening weather, September 8
Scattered rain lingers into midday Thursday, yet pleasant weather is ahead
First Alert: Strong storms are possible today and tonight.
First Alert: Strong storms possible during the day Wednesday, into the evening
Wednesday, Sept. 8 WBTV News @ 6 a.m.
First Alert: Strong storms possible this afternoon, evening