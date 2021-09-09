CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Storm Mindy formed in the Gulf of Mexico, near the Florida Panhandle, Wednesday afternoon, and is expected to move across the Florida-Georgia state line overnight into Thursday.

Mindy will bring heavy rain for parts of the Southeast United States and will continue to push abundant tropical moisture into the Carolinas through early Thursday.

Tropical Storm Mindy forms near Florida, and Hurricane Larry approaches Bermuda (WBTV)

Mindy does not look to move across the Carolinas, yet it will bring rough surf and higher risk for rip currents along the beaches of North and South Carolina through the end of the week.

Hurricane Larry continues to plow across the Central Atlantic, with current winds of 110 mph, and will move near Bermuda overnight into Thursday.

Larry will not have direct impacts on the United States, yet it may bring a rough surf for the U.S. East Coast.

We will continue to keep a close watch on the tropics for any additional tropical development.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

