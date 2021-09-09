Tropical Depression Mindy and Hurricane Larry move away from the U.S.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Depression Mindy developed in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, moved across Florida Wednesday night, and has re-emerged in the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday.

Mindy is about 100 miles to the east-southeast of Charleston, SC, and will continue to move further east and away from the Carolina coast into Friday.

Mindy does not look to directly impact the Carolinas on Friday, yet it will bring a higher risk for rip currents along the beaches of North and South Carolina into the weekend.

Mindy is about 100 miles to the east-southeast of Charleston, SC, and will continue to move further east and away from the Carolina coast into Friday. (WBTV)

Hurricane Larry continues to churn in the Central Atlantic Ocean, passing near Bermuda on Thursday, with current winds of 90 mph.

Hurricane Larry is forecasted to pass near Newfoundland, Canada Friday night, and not directly impact the United States East Coast.

Mindy is about 100 miles to the east-southeast of Charleston, SC, and will continue to move further east and away from the Carolina coast into Friday. (WBTV)

There are a few systems we are watching, that may take on more tropical characteristics into next week: one that will move off the continent of Africa, and another system around the Yucatan Peninsula.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.