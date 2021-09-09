Savannah Police looking for suspects who stole $1,000 in quarters from car wash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Police are looking for two men who got away with about $1,000 in quarters nearly a month ago at the Super Shine Car Wash on White Bluff Road.

According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to the Super Shine Car Wash on White Bluff Road on Aug. 6 after someone discovered the coin machines had been damaged and were emptied of coins. Surveillance footage showed the two men arriving, damaging the machine, and stealing the coins around 1 a.m. that day. They were traveling in a blue or purple Jeep Compass with a gray stripe on the hood. Police say a third person was also in the vehicle during the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident or the subjects involved is asked to contact Southside Precinct detectives at (912) 414-9493. Tipsters can also send tips to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. Tips can also be submitted online at SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org by selecting “Submit Online Tip.”

