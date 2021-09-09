Rowan County company with great name celebrates 50 years

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Story provided by Rowan EDC: Blast-It-All celebrated its 50th anniversary last month, spending all 50 of those years headquartered in Salisbury.

Founded in 1971 by Larry and Tom Hess, Blast-It-All creates abrasive media blasting equipment and supplies. Blast-It-All’s first cabinet was fabricated by a local company, painted and assembled in Salisbury.

Now run by Tom’s son, Telley, Blast-It-All sells a wide range of surface preparation products, from blasting cabinets, gloves and hoses, to pressure blasting parts, to motors, respirators and window protection, with nearly every NASCAR team now owning at least one Blast-It-All machine.Telley Hess celebrated the 50th anniversary by bringing in a food truck for employees and spending the day playing games.

“We do care an awful lot about our employees here first and taking care of them and their families,” Telley told the Salisbury Post. “That’s always been a big part of Blast-It-All. And once you care that much for your extended family, which is how we view them, then you learn how to care for your customers in the same way.”

Telley said he plans to keep the company in the family through the next generation, with plans for Parker and Emerson (pictured) to carry on the legacy after him.

