NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Rowan County company with great name celebrates 50 years

The company is headquartered in an old former cotton mill on Piper Lane, it was previously...
The company is headquartered in an old former cotton mill on Piper Lane, it was previously owned by Walter McCanless back in the late 1800's. This property has a lot of histry from horse racing to car racing, to the old fairgrounds.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Story provided by Rowan EDC: Blast-It-All celebrated its 50th anniversary last month, spending all 50 of those years headquartered in Salisbury.

Founded in 1971 by Larry and Tom Hess, Blast-It-All creates abrasive media blasting equipment and supplies. Blast-It-All’s first cabinet was fabricated by a local company, painted and assembled in Salisbury.

Now run by Tom’s son, Telley, Blast-It-All sells a wide range of surface preparation products, from blasting cabinets, gloves and hoses, to pressure blasting parts, to motors, respirators and window protection, with nearly every NASCAR team now owning at least one Blast-It-All machine.Telley Hess celebrated the 50th anniversary by bringing in a food truck for employees and spending the day playing games.

“We do care an awful lot about our employees here first and taking care of them and their families,” Telley told the Salisbury Post. “That’s always been a big part of Blast-It-All. And once you care that much for your extended family, which is how we view them, then you learn how to care for your customers in the same way.”

Telley said he plans to keep the company in the family through the next generation, with plans for Parker and Emerson (pictured) to carry on the legacy after him.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We’re still in awe’: A bug? Firework? Meteor? Shooting star? Ring camera captures unknown...
A bug? Firework? Meteor? Shooting star? Ring camera captures unknown object falling from sky in Anson Co.
Asiah Figueroa, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
CMPD say shooting that killed 3-year-old tied to others involving students
Police say 29-year-old Malek Moore is wanted in the murder of 29-year-old Gabryelle Allnutt on...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder of hurricane evacuee found dead in Charlotte art studio
Tangela Parker has been indicted on a charge of murder. She’s accused of going into furniture...
Attorney: Woman gets $250K bond, house arrest in court appearance for murder case at N.C. furniture plant
The Lancaster County School District announced a staff member has died from COVID-19...
Lancaster County teacher dies from COVID-19 complications, district says

Latest News

One of the two suspects.
Savannah Police looking for suspects who stole $1,000 in quarters from car wash
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are monitoring threats of violence on social media and increasing...
CMPD monitoring social media threats following shooting that killed 3-year-old
A fire at a Charlotte apartment complex on Wednesday has been deemed accidental.
CFD: Fire at Charlotte apartment complex deemed accidental
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police confirmed they are monitoring threats of violence that are...
CMPD monitoring social media threats following shooting that killed 3-year-old