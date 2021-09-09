Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-85 on-ramp in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – An overturned tractor-trailer has closed an Interstate 85 on-ramp in Gastonia Thursday morning.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, the overturned vehicle has the on-ramp from I-85 northbound onto North Chester Street closed.

Police said no injuries have been reported in the accident.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

We are currently on the scene of a MVA involving an overturned vehicle. Hwy 321 on ramp to I-85 NB is currently closed. #GFD pic.twitter.com/sDMGcXP8bb — Gastonia Fire Dept (@GastoniaFire) September 9, 2021

