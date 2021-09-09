Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-85 on-ramp in Gastonia
Police said no injuries have been reported in the accident.
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – An overturned tractor-trailer has closed an Interstate 85 on-ramp in Gastonia Thursday morning.
According to the Gastonia Police Department, the overturned vehicle has the on-ramp from I-85 northbound onto North Chester Street closed.
Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.
