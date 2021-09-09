Open houses start this weekend at St. Jude Dream Home in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – St. Jude Dream Home sponsors and donors will get to see the newly finished Union County home in person during the official ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon.

Ashley HomeStore just recently finished staging the four-bedroom, three-bath home built by Newton Custom Homes and Realty.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone that helped make the dream home come to life,” said Anastasia Bowden with ALSAC/St. Jude. “Whether it’s a construction partner, whether it’s a ticket buyer, whether it’s someone that just got to come and see your home on one of these open house weekends, we could not do this without you.”

Bowden said $2.25 million were raised in nine days over the summer.

You will have a chance to see the home in person starting this weekend. If you go, you’ll be entered to win a great prize.

“This year’s open house prize is the only prize you can win without purchasing anything,” said Bowden. “It’s a $10,000 furniture shopping spree courtesy of Ashley HomeStore, and you can enter when you view our open houses on the weekends. You’ll have a form that you fill out and you will be entered to win.”

You can visit the home for free Saturdays and Sundays starting Sept. 11th through Oct. 10. This year’s St. Jude Dream Home is located at 3405 Sincerity Road, Monroe, N.C. 28110. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

COVID-19 protocols are in place and masks will be required to tour the home.

“Masks will be required during open houses, and we’re going to ask that people are social distancing for the safety of our guests and our volunteers that are running our open houses,” said Bowden. “But will make sure that everyone is safe during those weekends.”

Stay tuned as we host the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway show on Oct. 14t at 7 p.m. right here on WBTV! We will give away the home and other great prizes.

“The houses are different each year here but the purpose is the same. We want to make sure we’re raising money so ultimately we can bring about the end to childhood cancer,” said Bowden. “Every dollar that we raise goes toward helping St. Jude patients and families never receive a bill for anything. Thinking about that why and what we are able to accomplish with just a $100 ticket. “It really means the world to me and to our patients and our families.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.