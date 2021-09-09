No one charged after 54-year-old man dies from shooting in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have decided not to charge anyone in a shooting that left a 54-year-old dead three weeks after he was shot in south Charlotte.

The incident happened on Frederick Place shortly after 7:15 p.m. on July 29.

Police say Robert Lee Cline was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound on July 29. He was pronounced dead from his injuries on August 18.

Following the conclusion of this investigation, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office has consulted with CMPD’s Homicide Unit and concurs with the detectives’ decision not to charge anyone in this case.

