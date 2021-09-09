Man accused of sexually assaulting girlfriend after tying her up with packing tape

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is being held without bond after an incident of domestic violence in Rowan County.

Deputies say 32-year-old Jason Maurice Paris of Dappler Lane in Salisbury assaulted his girlfriend after the two argued over the setting for the air conditioner and about invoices related to his job.

The incident happened on Sunday, September 5. Deputies were called to the Dappler Lane address to a report of an assault. When they arrived, they found the victim on the front porch of a mobile home across the street.

According to the report, the woman told deputies that Paris beat her in the face and knocked her to the ground. Paris also restrained the woman with packing tape before raping her. Later, he removed the tape to allow her to go to the bathroom. When she came back into the room, he assaulted her again. The woman was able to break free and go to a neighbor’s house to call 911.

Deputies say the woman showed signs of an assault, including a bloody nose, a missing tooth, bruises, and scratches on various parts of her body. Rowan County Emergency Services responded and treated the woman at the scene. She refused to be taken to the hospital.

Paris told deputies that he had shaken the woman to try and wake her up. He said he thought she had suffered an overdose. He said that the woman had overdosed the night before and that he and another person had administered Narcan to revive her.

Paris was charged with assault on a female, kidnapping, and first degree rape. He is being held without bond due to the domestic nature of the incident.

At the time of his arrest, deputies said Paris had a “hard time staying awake,” was “glassy-eyed,” and could not keep his balance.

