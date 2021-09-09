Man accused of multiple violent assaults, including stabbing man to death in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have charged a man who is accused of multiple violent assaults, including stabbing a man to death in east Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department detectives have charged Bryan Abrahan Feliz-Ramirez for these acts of violence and his involvement in a recent murder.

On Sept. 5 around 10:40 p.m., officers responded to North Tryon Street in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service. Upon arrival, police say the victim stated that an unknown suspect cut him with a weapon resulting in injury.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 6, officers responded to Tuckaseegee Road in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service. Upon arrival, officers say they spoke with the victim, who stated that he was assaulted with a bladed weapon by an unknown suspect.

Later that same afternoon, officers responded to an urgent care facility on Albemarle Road in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim had been stabbed by an unknown suspect on Albemarle Road. The victim, identified as 27-year-old William Burnham, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Sept. 8, Burnham died his injuries sustained in the assault and was pronounced dead His family has been notified of his death.

Homicide detectives have charged Bryan Abrahan Feliz-Ramirez, DOB: 05/31/1992, for his involvement in a series of assaults, including the murder of 27-year-old William Burnham. #cltnews #CharlotteNC



From information and evidence gathered, CMPD detectives identified the suspect in all three incidents as Feliz-Ramirez.

On Sept. 7, Feliz-Ramirez was arrested. At that time, he was charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

After Burnham‘s death, this case is now being classified as a homicide investigation. Homicide detectives have obtained an additional warrant against Feliz-Ramirez for murder that will be served while he is still in custody.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

